Three-Year-Old Girl And Two-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car After Running Into Naxxar Traffic

A traffic accident this afternoon in Naxxar saw two young children taken to hospital after getting hit by a vehicle. 

A three-year-old girl and two-year-old boy from Naxxar ran into traffic on Triq Il-Parocca, Naxxar at 2.40pm, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta. 

The pair were hit by a Toyota Yaris driven by a 57-year-old Msida resident.

Police officers, a medical team and ambulance were on the scene.

Both are currently being treated in hospital. Their condition is unknown but officials say they are not in critical condition.

