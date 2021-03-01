Three-Year Prison Sentence Upheld For Maltese Youth Who Killed Cyclist In Hit-And-Run Incident 12 Years Ago

د . إAEDSRر . س

A court has upheld a three-year prison sentence for Anthony Taliana, a 32-year-old man who ran over and killed a cyclist 12 years ago.

Taliana, who was 21 at the time, was found guilty of negligently causing the death of 45-year-old cyclist Clifford Micallef in 2009.

Micallef was cycling in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq at 5.15am when he was hit by Taliana, who fled the scene.

The youth was driving his 17-year-old girlfriend to her residence in Buġibba after a night out in Paceville when the incident happened.

Following investigations, including an attempted cover-up by the suspect’s father, police found Taliana at home fast asleep and smelling of alcohol.

At the crime scene, police found a number plate along with Micallef’s body. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

It was later deduced that Taliana had been driving at 90km/hr when he crashed, sending Micallef flying into the air.

Taliana had appealed the case but Judge Edwina Grima upheld the three-year prison sentence, arguing that she saw no reason to change the verdict.

