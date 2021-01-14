Men Enter Hermanos Burgers In St Julians, Threaten Staff, Break Tablets And Smash Van Window

A police report has been filed after three men entered a popular burger joint in St Julians where they threatened staff and damaged equipment before fleeing.

The incident, which was caught on Hermanos Burgers‘ CCTV and shared on their Instagram page, has left the staff shocked and scared.

No one was harmed in the attack, which happened earlier today – however, Hermanos manager Vincenzo spoke to Lovin Malta about how they are still trying to figure out what happened, and what happened after his staff called him saying some “crazy men” were in the store.

It as yet unknown whether this was a random incident, an attempted robbery or anything else – but Hermanos will now be speaking to staff individually to find out more.

In a widely shared video, the three men can be seen throwing things around and shouting at the staff behind the counter, before one of them punches an assortment of items, including a tip jar, off of the counter, leaving staff stunned.

At least three tablets were damaged in the attack; and that wasn’t the end of it, with staff finding the window of the Hermanos delivery van smashed shortly afterwards.