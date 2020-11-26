Tiger King Anton Rea Planning On Bringing Giraffes To Siġġiewi Zoo

Anton Rea Cutajar, one of Malta’s most prominent zookeepers and anti-illegal migration activist, said he is planning on bringing giraffes to his Siġġiewi zoo L-Arka ta’ Noe.

Cutajar has often sparked controversy amongst Malta’s community of animal lovers due to his alleged exploitation of wild animals. Despite the criticism however, it seems like Cutajar’s plans won’t be coming to a stop any time soon.

“To tell you the truth, giraffes are very much in our plans. We have just acquired 20,000 square meters of lands – so it’s safe to say that giraffes are in our plans,” the zookeeper said on this morning’s episode of Lovin Daily.