Tiger King Anton Rea Planning On Bringing Giraffes To Siġġiewi Zoo
Anton Rea Cutajar, one of Malta’s most prominent zookeepers and anti-illegal migration activist, said he is planning on bringing giraffes to his Siġġiewi zoo L-Arka ta’ Noe.
Cutajar has often sparked controversy amongst Malta’s community of animal lovers due to his alleged exploitation of wild animals. Despite the criticism however, it seems like Cutajar’s plans won’t be coming to a stop any time soon.
“To tell you the truth, giraffes are very much in our plans. We have just acquired 20,000 square meters of lands – so it’s safe to say that giraffes are in our plans,” the zookeeper said on this morning’s episode of Lovin Daily.
Cutajar had also made headlines earlier this year after getting a €200,000 direct order to supply five ventilators to Mater Dei. However, he said he made little profit off of the sale, insisting he sold them for the benefit of the nation.
Earlier this month, Lovin Malta toured L-Arka ta’ Noe to find out more about Malta’s Tiger King and his animals in his natural habitat.