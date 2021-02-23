Tiger Woods Hospitalised And In Surgery Following Bad Single-Car Accident In Los Angeles
Tiger Woods has been hospitalised and is currently undergoing surgery following a bad single-car accident in Los Angeles earlier today.
According to officials, firefighters and paramedics had to use the “jaw of life” to get Woods out of the car.
It is unclear what caused the accident as of yet but Woods was the sole occupant of the car at the time of the crash and is apparently suffering from multiple leg injuries.
The decorated golf legend is considered to be one of the best to ever play the sport and holds numerous records including being tied for first in PGA Tour wins.
