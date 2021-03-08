TikTokers Apologise After Video About ‘No Maltese Left In Malta’ Leads To Widespread Outrage

A Syrian TikToker has apologised after a video of his received major backlash among certain segments of the Maltese population.

The user uploaded a second and third video clarifying his comments after deleting his first video which was centred around the premise of a joke that wherever you go in Malta, you find foreigners – not Maltese people.

“My friends, let me tell you I am sorry about that last video we did in Sliema, where we say when we go to Sliema it’s all English people, and when you go to San Ġwann you only see Syrians…,” he began in a video thats since racked up hundreds of comments.

“When I go out, I only see Syrians and English people… it’s not like I want your country or anything like that, it’s just that I see only English and Syrians outside only, all the Maltese are inside at home…” he continued, before praising Maltese people for their kindheartedness.

The now-deleted video saw the user and a friend walking along the Sliema front while joking about what kind of people you find in Maltese towns, with Maltese people nowhere to be seen. However, the user’s friend’s comments at the end of the video rubbed many the wrong way.

“There’s no Maltese left, they’re all finished, and in a few days there won’t be any left… we’ll soon be taking the country,” said the user’s friend in the video.

“Jaħasra,” he replied back, before the video ends.

Though deleted, the video went viral in Maltese circles, causing outrage among several people, who said the video showed a lack of respect for Maltese people.

“At the beginning the video didn’t have anything wrong with it, but your friend messed up with what he said and made you look really bad,” said one user under the apology video.

“Us Maltese will rise when we need, rest assured… you should have stayed in Aleppo,” said another enraged user.

However, others accepted his apology and put it all down to a misunderstanding.