Tilted Billboard Leads To Road Closure And Congestion As CPD Officers Rush To Regional Road

A tilted billboard at risk of collapsing led to road closures and congestion on Regional Road as Civil Protection Department officers rushed to the scene.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that the road had been closed as a precaution to ensure drivers were not at risk.

A CPD representative told Lovin Malta that officers were called over to see whether the tilted billboard was posing a great danger, where it was confirmed that it didn’t seem the billboard was set to collapse imminently.