Timea Farr And Ceci & Kriss Eliminated During ‘Greatest’ Semi-Finals Of X Factor Malta

Timea Farr and Ceci & Kriss have been eliminated during the semi-finals of the latest season of X Factor Malta.

After a public vote came to an end four singers were left to make it to the finals next Saturday – Drakard, Ryan Hili, Lisa Gauci and Cheryl Balzan.

Judge Howard Keith said X Factor Malta had never seen such talented semi-finals, calling them the best so far as the contestants held hands and waited for the public votes to be announced.

A tearful Ivan Grech hugged Timea Farr, pledging to make sure more people find out about her incredible voice. Ceci & Kriss said they were grateful for the opportunity and told fans to stay tuned for their album.