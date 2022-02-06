د . إAEDSRر . س

Timea Farr And Ceci & Kriss Eliminated During ‘Greatest’ Semi-Finals Of X Factor Malta

Timea Farr and Ceci & Kriss have been eliminated during the semi-finals of the latest season of X Factor Malta.

After a public vote came to an end four singers were left to make it to the finals next Saturday – Drakard, Ryan Hili, Lisa Gauci and Cheryl Balzan.

Judge Howard Keith said X Factor Malta had never seen such talented semi-finals, calling them the best so far as the contestants held hands and waited for the public votes to be announced. 

A tearful Ivan Grech hugged Timea Farr, pledging to make sure more people find out about her incredible voice. Ceci & Kriss said they were grateful for the opportunity and told fans to stay tuned for their album.

Watch Timea Farr and Ceci & Kriss’ final performances below:

Who do you think should be the final winner of this season of X Factor Malta?

