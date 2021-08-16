Times Of Malta Journalist Files Police Report Over Controversial Blogger’s Fake Profile Claims 

Mercieca also claimed that Shift News journalist Mark Bugeja was also behind another fake profile.

The claims were first published on Mercieca’s blog on Saturday. Mercieca has accused Xuereb of using his fake profile to “reveal information, thus breaking data protection”.

Times of Malta journalist and Institute of Maltese Journalists chairman Matthew Xuereb has filed a police report over claims published on Simon Mercieca’s blog that the journalist ran a fake Facebook profile.

In a right of reply to Mercieca, Xuereb categorically denied Mercieca’s “allegations and insinuations”, describing the claims as “an outright lie”.

“I never created the email addresses mentioned in your post, I never spoke to Mark Bugeja, who you say is a certain BugM,” Xuereb said.

“Any link to the profile and any people mentioned in your post is a lie, maliciously done in an attempt to dent my untarnished reputation.”

Xuereb said he had filed an official report with the Commissioner of Police and the Police’s Cybercrime Unit for them to investigate the profile.

Xuereb said he reserved his right to proceed further on Mercieca’s “defamatory and libellous allegations”.

