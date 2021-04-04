To Dream Again? Lynn Faure Chircop Cancels Plans To Run For Labour Party

A blast from Eurovisions past, Lynn Faure Chircop, has decided to withdraw her candidature with the Labour Party for the next general election.

“I decided to withdraw my candidature with the Labour Party. I prayed a lot and it was the right thing to do. I do not regret having shared my social principles and intend to remain close to everyone, as I always did,” Faure Chircop wrote in a social media post.

She would have been one of three former Eurovision singers contesting the general election, along with PN MP Claudette Buttigieg and Julie Zahra, who recently announced she will contest with the PN.

Lynn Faure Chircop, back then just Lynn Chircop, had represented Malta at the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest, with the melodic ‘To Dream Again’. She finished in a disappointing 25th place but, to be fair, was also given an unfortunate singing position, having to perform right after the eventual winner Turkey.

Faure Chircop had been working as a government lawyer since 2005, occupying roles such as projects manager at the Education Ministry, senior legal officer at the Lands Authority’s Enforcement Section and head of the Social Care Standards Authority’s legal and licensing unit.