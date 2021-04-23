To The Moon! Lovin Malta Hits Over 400,000 Followers Online As It Celebrates Its Fifth Birthday

It has been a historic week for Lovin Malta. Not only has the young media company turned five, but it has also surpassed 400,000 followers across all social media platforms – and that’s something to celebrate! It’s (kinda) official… Lovin Malta is the island’s leading media platform online and here are the numbers to prove it. On Facebook, Lovin Malta has over 264,000 followers, on Instagram over 112,000 followers, on Tiktok over 24,000 followers, on Twitter over 7,800 followers, on Youtube over 2,750 followers and on LinkedIn over 1,500 followers. In total that comes to 412,000 followers… and counting.

From bringing you the latest, hard-hitting news and celebrity stories to food recommendations and human interest investigations, we’ve covered it all. And Lovin Malta is also covering every little piece of the island too with almost as many followers as inhabitants. With more followers comes more opportunities to grow – both in terms of a nation and as a media house. To celebrate our fifth birthday, we decided to give back to the community…and what better way to do that than by planting some trees! Lovin Malta has produced award-winning shows, top foodie content and breaking news… … and this means there are more opportunities for you, the consumer, to get your product, service or brand out there. If you’re looking to get some exposure online, Lovin Malta might be exactly what you’re looking for. With a team of social media gurus, advertising experts and writing whizzes, this is the platform you need to take your business venture to the next level.

Is your business in need of some great exposure? Get in touch with us at [email protected] or +356 99524761