Toe Party Line Or Leave: Bernard Grech Issues Warning To MPs Who Won’t Follow Change In Direction
PN leader Bernard Grech has warned current and prospective MPs to follow the party line or face being booted out of the party altogether.
Speaking in an interview with Peppi Azzopardi, Grech revealed that he plans to weed out figures in the party who will not follow direction from the party’s executive and refuse to rectify the issue.
Some, Grech said, would not be allowed to contest in the general election if they failed to do so.
Grech was adamant that the PN was in desperate need of regeneration, warning that if it fails to do so it will not make up the enormous gap between themselves and the Labour Party.
“I will not let anyone derail the party from going in the right direction,” he said.
Last week, Grech said that several veteran MPs are already willing to step aside in favour of new faces in the party.
Intervista ma' Peppi Azzopardi
L-Intervista li għamilli dalgħodu Peppi Azzopardi fil-Għargħur.Paġna Ġdida għal Pajjiżna 🇲🇹
Posted by Bernard Grech on Sunday, April 25, 2021
In the interview, Grech also revealed a proposal to increase MPs salaries by letting them become full-time representatives with staff and offices befitting of the role.
MPs salaries are some of the lowest in Europe – and has been raised a key issue by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler in the culture of providing backbench MPs government jobs to supplement their incomes.
Grech made reference to recent reports by Hyzler, namely a damning publication concerning Minister Carmelo Abela’s use of public funds in advertising. He said that the government has so far failed to take action, also referencing recent allegations concerning Rosianne Cutajar.
In other key proposals. Grech revealed that the party is currently drafting up a major proposal to address the mental health crisis in the country. While he did not get into details, he said it would not just focus on refurbishing Mount Carmel Hospital.
