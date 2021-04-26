Toe Party Line Or Leave: Bernard Grech Issues Warning To MPs Who Won’t Follow Change In Direction

PN leader Bernard Grech has warned current and prospective MPs to follow the party line or face being booted out of the party altogether.

Speaking in an interview with Peppi Azzopardi, Grech revealed that he plans to weed out figures in the party who will not follow direction from the party’s executive and refuse to rectify the issue.

Some, Grech said, would not be allowed to contest in the general election if they failed to do so.

Grech was adamant that the PN was in desperate need of regeneration, warning that if it fails to do so it will not make up the enormous gap between themselves and the Labour Party.

“I will not let anyone derail the party from going in the right direction,” he said.

Last week, Grech said that several veteran MPs are already willing to step aside in favour of new faces in the party.