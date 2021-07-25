Tokyo 2020: Eleonor Bezzina And Matthew Abela Eliminated Despite Positive Performance

Maltese athletes Eleonor Bezzina and Matthew Abela were the first two Maltese athletes in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games with both failing to qualify for the next round despite positive performances.

Bezzina took part in the qualifying phase of the 10m Air Pistol competition, finishing in 26th place out of 53 contestants. Just eight shooters made it through to the next round.

Despite not making it through, Bezzina managed to finish ahead of a considerable number of highly-rated athletes in what will surely be considered to be a good showing in her first outing at the games.