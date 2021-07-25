Tokyo 2020: Eleonor Bezzina And Matthew Abela Eliminated Despite Positive Performance
Maltese athletes Eleonor Bezzina and Matthew Abela were the first two Maltese athletes in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games with both failing to qualify for the next round despite positive performances.
Bezzina took part in the qualifying phase of the 10m Air Pistol competition, finishing in 26th place out of 53 contestants. Just eight shooters made it through to the next round.
Despite not making it through, Bezzina managed to finish ahead of a considerable number of highly-rated athletes in what will surely be considered to be a good showing in her first outing at the games.
Bezzina will now compete in the 25m women’s pistol competition on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Malta’s young badminton star Matthew Abela failed to reach the next round of the men’s singles. He lost to China’s Shi You Qi, who is seeded 11th in the competition, in straight sets.
Later this afternoon 16-year-old swimmer Sasha Gatt, the youngest member of the Maltese contingent, will make her first appearance at the games when she competes in the 400m heats at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.
She will be competing in Heat 2 at around 1pm local time.
Have you been following the 2020 Olympic Games?