TONIGHT: Media Experts Break Down The Future Of Political Stations In Malta
What will the future of Malta’s partisan media look like?
Some of Malta’s leading media professionals will be discussing this very topic in the first Media Talks session, organised by the Department of Media and Communications, Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences, and University of Malta in collaboration with student associations MKSA and The Third Eye.
Inspired by Lovin Malta’s constitutional court case, a panel of speakers will discuss the value of this lawsuit, as well as what political stations have to offer in a modern media landscape.
You can follow the discussion live at 6pm today by registering for the event via the event page
The panel will be made up of a mix of professionals and experts in the field.
Lovin Malta founder Chris Peregin, PN General Secretary Francis Zammit Dimech, PL President Ramona Attard as well as a number of students will be tackling the topic, drawing the line between propaganda, independent journalism and the various shades in between.
