Malta Should Update Its Local Plans To Fix ‘Mistakes’, Former PN Minister Says: ‘You Can’t Do Nothing’

Former Finance Minister Tonio Fenech has urged the government to propose amendments to Malta’s local plans, which he had voted for as a PN MP fifteen years ago.

“Malta has changed since 2006 and the local plans should change too,” Fenech told Lovin Malta.

“The local plans introduced an element of regulation, but they weren’t perfect. However, they have never been updated.”

“Laws are constantly changed and governments are there to improve them – if something is wrong then it’s wrong, even if I had voted for it in 2006.”

It was the local plans which allowed a developer to construct an apartment block in Birkirkara which extends to the edge of the road, despite the fact that most of the other houses on the street have front gardens.