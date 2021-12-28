Top Cardiologist And Former PN MP Albert Fenech Dies Aged 70

A former PN MP and veteran cardiologist has died today at the age of 70.

Tributes are being posted to social media following Albert Fenech’s death. He is believed to have died from natural causes and his body was found inside his home.

A hard-working doctor who was reportedly seeing patients until yesterday, he spent over two decades abroad before working with the Nationalist Party between 2013 and 2016.

He had the honour of carrying out the very first procedure in Mater Dei Hospital in 2007, an angiogram, and was instrumental in co-founding a cardiology department in public healthcare in 1995 with Alex Manche.

After quitting parliament he began working with Vitals Global Healthcare, before subsequently calling the controversial organisation as promising “another white elephant” with their plan for Malta.

PN MEPs and officials posted in tribute to the man who is being remembered as one of the best cardiologists the country has ever seen.