Top Education Ministry Civil Servant To Face Internal Review Over Bogdanovic Ethics Probe
The Education Ministry permanent secretary, Frank Fabri, is the subject of an internal civil service investigation which will be looking to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on his part in the Bogdanovic saga involving his former minister.
This week Education Minister Justyne Caruana tendered her resignation following a damning probe that found that she had breached ethics when she handed a €15,000 three-month contract to Daniel Bogdanovic, the former international footballer she is understood to have had a romantic relationship with.
Speaking to the Times of Malta, Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar confirmed that an internal review was underway.
“I have read the report and have already called the permanent secretary at the Education Ministry to get his version of events,” Cutajar told the Times.
He said the investigation would be “establishing the facts, digging deeper and seeing what happened on a public service basis.
In his report, Standards Commissioner George Hzyler noted several inconsistencies in the testimony provided by Fabri and Caruana and he cast doubt about whether they were being truthful.,
The matter is understood to also be the subject of a police investigation.
On Wednesday, the Union of Professional Educators – one of the two teachers’ unions in the country – wrote to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to request an investigation into both Carana and Fabri.
Caruana has said that she would be filing Constitutional proceedings against the commissioner over the way in which his investigation was conducted.
