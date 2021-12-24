Top Education Ministry Civil Servant To Face Internal Review Over Bogdanovic Ethics Probe 

The Education Ministry permanent secretary, Frank Fabri, is the subject of an internal civil service investigation which will be looking to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on his part in the Bogdanovic saga involving his former minister.

This week Education Minister Justyne Caruana tendered her resignation following a damning probe that found that she had breached ethics when she handed a €15,000 three-month contract to Daniel Bogdanovic, the former international footballer she is understood to have had a romantic relationship with.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar confirmed that an internal review was underway.

“I have read the report and have already called the permanent secretary at the Education Ministry to get his version of events,” Cutajar told the Times.