Top Malta Gaming Authority Official Charged With Money Laundering, Accepting Bribes And Trading In Influence

Jason Farrugia, the former Chief Technology Officer at the Malta Gaming Authority, has been charged with money laundering, along with his wife.

Farrugia and his wife, Christine, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As reported by Times of Malta, they have both been charged with money laundering, but Jason Farrugia has also been charged with extortion, accepting bribes, trading in influence, and disclosing conditional information, among a host of other offences.

Bail was denied by the court as investigations are still ongoing. Their assets were also frozen.

Farrugia was suspended from the MGA in December 2021 over the improper use of MGA data. The police were immediately informed of Farrugia’s case and opened up an investigation.

The MGA has been under the microscope ever since the arrest and charge of its former CEO Heathcliff Farrugia in connection to trading in influence investigation linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

What do you think of the case?