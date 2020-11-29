Top Maltese Fashion Designers Take Over Keith Schembri’s Wife’s Naxxar Café

Renowned Maltese fashion designers Charles & Ron have taken over LOFT Café in Naxxar, which was owned by Josette Schembri Vella, Keith Schembri’s wife.

LOFT closed down indefinitely last summer and its signage now reads ‘Charles & Ron Café’, complete with the logo of the famous fashion designers.

It is not yet open to the public.

Set up in 2016, LOFT Café was located in the same premises as the LOFT furniture store, which announced in September that it’s in the process of relocating shop.