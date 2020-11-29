Top Maltese Fashion Designers Take Over Keith Schembri’s Wife’s Naxxar Café

د . إAEDSRر . س

Renowned Maltese fashion designers Charles & Ron have taken over LOFT Café in Naxxar, which was owned by Josette Schembri Vella, Keith Schembri’s wife.

LOFT closed down indefinitely last summer and its signage now reads ‘Charles & Ron Café’, complete with the logo of the famous fashion designers.

It is not yet open to the public.

Set up in 2016, LOFT Café was located in the same premises as the LOFT furniture store, which announced in September that it’s in the process of relocating shop.

 

That same month, a Maltese court ordered the freezing of Keith Schembri’s assets, as well as those of his family and companies, following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into an alleged kickback the former OPM chief of staff received from Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna.

This order was later amended to allow Schembri’s companies to pay their staff.

No charges have yet been brought to court and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called for the publication of the inquiry’s findings.

