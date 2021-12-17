Top Official At Malta Gaming Authority Dismissed Over Misuse Of Data Is Under Police Investigation

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) Chief Technology Officer Jason Farrugia has been dismissed over the improper use of MGA data.

As revealed by iGamingCapital.mt, the police have been informed of Farrugia’s case and have opened up an investigation. It is as yet unclear what the issue is about.

On Thursday, the MGA announced that Farrugia has been dismissed, however, few details were given. He has been working with the MGA for a decade.

The MGA has been under the microscope ever since the arrest and charge of its former CEO Heathcliff Farrugia in connection to a trading in influence investigation linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

Carl Brincat was brought in to replace him.

