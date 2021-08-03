‘Tort Tagħkom!’: Fishing Trawler Capsizes Small Private Boat In St Paul’s Bay Because It Was In Its Way

A Maltese youth has taken to social media with a shocking account of a trawler purposefully upending his small boat during a fishing trip.

The captain of the trawler went so far as to shout: “tort tagħkom!” as the youth was left floundering in the sea as all his belongings sunk to the bottom of the sea.

Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur, who is the keyboardist of popular pop-rock group Red Electrick, recounted what happened to him earlier today.

After heading out for his first ever recreational fishing trip on his friend Jake’s 16-foot boat in St Paul’s Bay, they headed towards a series of fish farms located around 10km off the coast.

After some time, a trawler approached them and asked them to relocate since they wanted to work nearby, something the pair were happy to do. They moved towards another area where around 25 other small fishing boats had set up.

“From our new spot, we could spot another, bigger trawler heading in our direction from roughly 500m away, but did not think much of this,” Spiteri Monsigneur recounted.

“As he approached, we noticed the trawler was clearly planning to pass by us, but assumed the trawler would, as normally happens, pass round the smaller boats, or signal to us by a horn or a hand wave if he needed us to move, to which, again, we would have showed no objection, obviously.”

“But the trawler didn’t seem to change direction.”

“Realising what was about to happen, it was too late to untie the ropes and move out of the way,” he continued. “The trawler headed straight onto us, colliding with us and causing the boat to capsize and all of our belongings (phones, wallets, keys, camera etc.) to sink.”