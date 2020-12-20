د . إAEDSRر . س

Total COVID-19 Fatalities Reaches 190 After Three More Deaths

There have been three more COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have announced.

The first was an 86-year old woman, who first tested positive on 8th December. The second was a 69-year-old man who first tested positive on 1st December. The third was an 87-year old woman who tested positive on 15th December.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 190. The number of active cases is now at 1,553 after 53 new patients and 101 recoveries were registered yesterday.

Today’s figures will be published by the Health Ministry at 12.30pm.

