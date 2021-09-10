Tourism Minister Announces Regeneration Committee For His District Town Of St Paul’s Bay

St Paul’s Bay, Malta’s largest town, is set for a regeneration, with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo stating residents deserve a better quality of life.



“The people have spoken and the government is responding,” Bartolo, who contests on the 12th district, which includes St Paul’s Bay, told a press conference this morning.

“The days of coming here and complaining about the state of St Paul’s Bay or of saying how much better it can be must come to an end, and we must seriously look at beautifying the town as it deserves.”

To this end, the Malta Tourism Authority will set up a committee focused on regenerating St Paul’s Bay, which will consult with stakeholders before drafting a plan.

Bartolo said that improving security, reducing crime and improving traffic management will be at the top of the committee’s agenda, while other issues such as parking, public transport, competitiveness, multiculturalism and integration, waste management, sports and public spaces will also be addressed.

The committee will also be tasked with setting up key performance indicators to ensure the plan is put into action.