Tourism Minister Might Add ‘Potted Trees’ To Car-Filled Mellieħa ‘Pedestrian’ Square

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo will consider placing potted trees around a square in Mellieħa once it is freshly paved.

Bartolo today announced a €1.8 million project to embellish the square but artistic renders of the project showed a barren piazza decorated only with parked cars and many tables and chairs.

Asked why there were no trees in the square, Bartolo said there were shelters under the piazza so trees could not be planted above. However, he said there was a possibility of adding potted trees and this would be considered once the project is completed.

Asked why cars were being left in a supposedly pedestrianised space, he said these could not be removed because there was no possibility of building underground parking due to the shelters.

“Until we find a parking alternative, the vehicle bays will remain so as not to affect the residents,” he said.

Bartolo said the chairs and tables in the piazza were already there and could therefore not be removed contractually.

The project, he said, went beyond the square and was intended to embellish the area to upgrade Malta’s touristic project to develop the concept of ‘faith tourism’. In fact, the new paving would create better passageways to various historic and religious attractions.

Bartolo, who is from Mellieħa, announced the project alongside Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg but did not invite the press to the launch that was instead broadcast on Facebook.