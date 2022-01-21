Tourism Minister Plays Down Airport Chief’s Stark Warning That Malta’s Travel Recovery Worst In Southern Europe

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has played down a recent warning by the head of the Malta International Airport that the island’s travel recovery rate is the worst in Southern Europe as a result of ever-changing COVID-19 rules.

“There is recognition of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 on the travel industry. The Government’s position on travel is based on scientific evidence and prudence based on the ever-changing scenario of the pandemic,” a spokesperson for the minister told Lovin Malta when questioned about Alan Borg’s warning.

“Keeping in mind the geographical size of the Maltese Islands together with the pandemic climate, we need to balance volumes with higher yield per tourist. The tourism recovery plan is based on a strategy of tourism niches’ segments diversification that is useful enough to spread tourism inflows throughout the year.”

“Considering the challenges of kickstarting a tourism industry that was hit by the worst crisis in history and the travel health regulations that needed to be adhered to in order to safeguard the health of residents and visitors alike, it can be said that tourism traffic to the Maltese Islands progressively improved week after week during the summer months to the extent that for the first time since 1999, October [2021] faired better than September.”