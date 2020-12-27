Tourism Minister’s Facebook Post Discounts Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder As Non-Political

In a Facebook post paying tribute to the late Karen Grech, the 15-year-old killed by a letter bomb addressed to her father, newly-appointed Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo discounted Daphne Caruana Galizia’s and Raymond Caruana’s murders and ‘non-political’.

“Together with the Birkirkara community, I paid tribute to Karen Grech, the only victim of political assassination in Malta,” Bartolo’s post reads.

A number of frustrated commenters were quick to point out the Minister’s omission.

“Can the Honourable Minister tell us under which category Raymond Caruana and Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassinations fall under?“, one commenter said.

“Apart from political assassinations, we should also remember those political frame-ups that took place!”

The same sentiments were echoed by many, although others seemed to turn a blind eye to this mistake.

Bartolo was appointed as Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection just last month, as part of Robert Abela’s much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

Prior to this, Bartolo occupied the role of Junior Minister for Financial Services and Digital Economy.

What do you make of this?