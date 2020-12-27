د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tourism Minister’s Facebook Post Discounts Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder As Non-Political

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

In a Facebook post paying tribute to the late Karen Grech, the 15-year-old killed by a letter bomb addressed to her father, newly-appointed Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo discounted Daphne Caruana Galizia’s and Raymond Caruana’s murders and ‘non-political’.

“Together with the Birkirkara community, I paid tribute to Karen Grech, the only victim of political assassination in Malta,” Bartolo’s post reads.

A number of frustrated commenters were quick to point out the Minister’s omission.

“Can the Honourable Minister tell us under which category Raymond Caruana and Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassinations fall under?“, one commenter said.

“Apart from political assassinations, we should also remember those political frame-ups that took place!”

The same sentiments were echoed by many, although others seemed to turn a blind eye to this mistake.

Bartolo was appointed as Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection just last month, as part of Robert Abela’s much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

Prior to this, Bartolo occupied the role of Junior Minister for Financial Services and Digital Economy.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off Around The EU

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK