Tourist Breaks Into St Julian’s Restaurant And Threatens Police, But Is Fined For Not Wearing Mask

A 29-year-old Austrian tourist in Malta was fined for not wearing a mask after breaking into an establishment and threatening police officers.

Matthias Christian Friedl was drunk at around 2am Tuesday morning when he broke into a restaurant in St George’s Road, St Julian’s, because he thought it was still open. While inside, he caused an undisclosed amount of damage to the establishment.

Soon after, police officers arrived on the scene and attempted to intervene – however, they were met with threats from Friedl.

In court today, he admitted to charges of threatening two on-duty police officers and disobeying their orders, MaltaToday reported. Besides that, Friedl was also charged with violating private property, being drunk in public and disturbing the peace.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Cassar confirmed that the man had been drunk when he broke into the restaurant, and said that the ensuing stand-off between the officers and Friedl had been “minor’.

It was noted that Friedl had also already paid the restaurant owners for the damage he had caused.

The Austrian man refused legal assistance and issued a statement on his own in court. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke ordered the man to be given a one year suspended sentence for the charges against him. He was then fined €100 due to the fact that he wasn’t wearing a mask during all of the commotion.

