Tourists Arriving Without Proper Test Documentation Must Stay In Hotel In St George’s Bay

Anyone arriving on the island without the proper COVID-19 paperwork will be forced to stay in a four-star hotel in St George’s Bay under new rules.

If an individual lands without presenting a negative PCR test result or a vaccine certificate before arrival, they’ll need to check in to the Marina Hotel Corinthia Beach Resort in St. George’s Bay.

They’ll be forced to pay €100 per night for every night they stay in the hotel under quarantine, and a further €120 for a PCR test to be held. These fees do not include food, beverages or any other amenities or services within the hotel, the Times of Malta reported.

As it stands, Malta only recognises Maltese-issued vaccine certificates.

And if an individual arrives in Malta while positive for COVID-19, they must remain in quarantine until they test negative.

Anyone staying in the hotel will not be allowed to leave their room until given the green light by health authorities.

The Marina Hotel was approved as a quarantine hotel on June 1st, and offers around 200 rooms, including a number of family rooms and suites with balcony views over St George’s Bay. Currently, the hotel is not offering any rooms to the public until October 2021.

As of yesterday, there were 24 guests, all receiving service from their rooms until authorities give them the go-ahead to leave.

