Tracked Egyptian Vulture Feared Dead After Going Missing Over Malta

An Egyptian Vulture part of a tracking program is feared to be dead after going missing following its arrival in Malta earlier this week.

Isabel, the vulture, was on its first migration to Africa following its release in August, together with another four juveniles.

All birds were born in captivity earlier this June as part of the LIFE Egyptian Vulture project led by Associazione CERM Centro Rapaci Minacciati which is based in southern Tuscany and houses the world’s largest number of Egyptian Vultures in captivity.

Birdlife Malta has suggested that the protected bird was shot down by Dingli. It is believed police visited the site to find the bird.

Malta’s hunting season has been under the microscope since reopening at the start of September, with reports of illegalities continue amid concerns over the effectiveness of enforcement.