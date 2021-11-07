Tractor Overturns In Attard After Roundabout Collision With Mercedes Benz

The incident happened at around 12.15pm today on Mdina Road, Attard. A 55-year-old male from Rabat was driving the tractor while a 23-year-old from Sliema was driving the Mercedes Benz.

A farming tractor has overturned near a busy roundabout in Attard following a collision with a Mercedes Benz car.

Though both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment, their conditions are as yet unknown, police told Lovin Malta.

Members from the Fire Department as well as the Civil Protection Unit were called on scene to assist following the accident.

Authorities closed off the road to traffic after the collision.

Photos: TVM