Traffic Builds After Truck Carrying Digger Gets Jammed Under Marsa-Ħamrun Bridge

A truck carrying a digger became stuck under a bridge along the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass this morning.

As a result, traffic has been piling up along the busy road. It’s also left marks along the underside of the bridge. The truck became stuck at around 8.15am this morning, TVM reported, as it was passing under the bridge.

Though authorities on scene attempted to remove the truck, initial attempts failed. Traffic congestion formed near the accident as part of the road needed to be closed.

No one was injured in the incident.

