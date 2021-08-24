Traffic In St Julian’s At Standstill After Road Traffic Accident Leaves One Injured

Traffic is at a standstill in St Julian’s after a person was reportedly run over in the area.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that there was a traffic accident near Pender Gardens in the Spinola area of the locality.

One person has been left injured. However, police could not say whether the injuries sustained were grievous or life-threatening.

It is believed that a woman was run over by a car. Police could not confirm any of the details as of yet.

Reports from sources within the area said that the road has been closed to all traffic in the area and cars are being redirected to alternative routes.