د . إAEDSRر . س

Traffic Piles Up After Construction Truck Hits Van Between Siġġiewi And Mqabba

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Motorists are being advised to avoid the road linking Siġġiewi to Mqabba following a traffic accident between a large truck and a van.

Several drivers on Triq tas-Sejba, Mqabba, were turned back after traffic began to pile up following the accident, which saw the front bumper of a van torn off and crushed under the truck’s wheels during the accident. 

A number of people who were involved in the accident were seen to be near their vehicles, however, it seems no one was injured, with police telling Lovin Malta that no reports were made over the incident. 

The accident happened at around 3.25pm today.

Tag someone who needs to know

READ NEXT: PA Refuses To Remove Protected Status Of Properties Along Two Sliema Streets Over Fears It Will ‘Compromise’ Streetscape 

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All