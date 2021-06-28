Traffic Piles Up After Construction Truck Hits Van Between Siġġiewi And Mqabba

Motorists are being advised to avoid the road linking Siġġiewi to Mqabba following a traffic accident between a large truck and a van.

Several drivers on Triq tas-Sejba, Mqabba, were turned back after traffic began to pile up following the accident, which saw the front bumper of a van torn off and crushed under the truck’s wheels during the accident.

A number of people who were involved in the accident were seen to be near their vehicles, however, it seems no one was injured, with police telling Lovin Malta that no reports were made over the incident.

The accident happened at around 3.25pm today.



