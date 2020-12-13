Tragedy At St Peter’s Pool As Man Dies After Falling Three Storeys At Popular Delimara Swimming Site

A 53-year-old man has died after falling three storeys at St Peter’s Pool, Delimara this morning.

Police said the man, an Austrian national who lived in Bormla, was walking along the popular diving spot at around 8:40am when he fell down the cliffs. Medics, police officers and CPD officials were called on site but the man was declared dead on arrival.

A magisterial inquiry, led by Nadine Lia, has been opened into the tragic incident.

