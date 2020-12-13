د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tragedy At St Peter’s Pool As Man Dies After Falling Three Storeys At Popular Delimara Swimming Site

Author profile image

By

A 53-year-old man has died after falling three storeys at St Peter’s Pool, Delimara this morning. 

Police said the man, an Austrian national who lived in Bormla, was walking along the popular diving spot at around 8:40am when he fell down the cliffs. Medics, police officers and CPD officials were called on site but the man was declared dead on arrival.

A magisterial inquiry, led by Nadine Lia, has been opened into the tragic incident.

RIP 

READ NEXT: Malta’s MEPs All Voted For A Resolution Which Basically Slammed Party Media Stations

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK