Tragedy In Qormi As Man Dies After Inhaling Gas From Leaking Heater 

A 35-year-old man tragically lost his life after inhaling gas from a heater inside his Qormi residence this morning.

Police said that they were informed of an incident in Triq il-Poeżija at around 11:30am this morning. 

Officers and CPD officials visited the residence and found the 35-year-old man, who hails from Guinea-Bissau, unconscious after inhaling gas from a heater. A medical team was called in but he was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.

Lovin Malta extends its deepest condolences to the man’s friends and family 

