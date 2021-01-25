Translating Party Media Into Truth: Maria Deguara Report ‘Not False But Twisted,’ Speaker Rules

Do you ever read the news and feel like you’re living in two different timelines? A glance at today’s political party media provides a great example of how confusing life can be when propaganda is disguised as news.

1. It all started when Nationalist MP Maria Deguara had complained about how Labour Party-owned ONE News had reported a concern of hers.

Speaking in Parliament, Deguara was making some points about COVID-19, and the virus’ relation to youths. Reacting to a spike in cases following New Year’s Eve and concerned about the upcoming Carnival, she asked whether youths boarding the Gozo ferry should be forced to submit an address to show they are staying in bubbles when arriving in Gozo.

During her speech, she said: “I am saying that teens will be teens, who don’t think that illness will ever attack them. However, we need to be careful not over whether it attacks them, but over whether that which they carry attacks the most vulnerable.”

2. Shortly afterwards, Minister Clint Camilleri said: “I don’t agree with her that teens don’t believe they can get sick or that they don’t care about their parents or elderly. It seems like she wanted to say that teens are spreading the sickness. I don’t think that’s the case”.

3. Following this sitting, ONE News ran with the below headline: