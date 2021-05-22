Transport Malta Official Hospitalised Following Assault By Road Workers

A Transport Malta official has had to receive treatment at Mater Dei Hospital after he was assaulted by a group of five road workers this morning.

A spokesperson for the police said that the man was directing traffic along Triq l-Imdina in Mrieħel, in an area where some roadworks are currently taking place.

The spokesperson said it appeared that an argument broke out between the workers and the official, which eventually turned violent.

The TM official was taken to hospital, but his condition is at this point unclear.

His assailants are currently in police custody.

More information as we receive it.

What do you make of this story?