Transport Malta Sets Up New CCTV Cameras In Tunnels But They’re Not Speed Cameras

Transport Malta has set up cameras in tunnels across Malta and Gozo, but they will not be used to fine motorists, debunking claims being made on social media.

Whatsapp channels were set ablaze by claims that cameras had been installed in all the tunnels across the country, with the view of fining motorists who switch lanes.

“Cameras have been installed in all the tunnels. If you change lane you will get the ticket home. New Tax,” the message read.

However, the cameras actually form part of Transport Malta’s CCTV system.

“This is not the case. No fines will be issued from these cameras. These cameras were installed for security, fire safety and for normal traffic management in line with other CCTVs owned by Transport Malta across Malta,” Transport Malta told Lovin Malta.

LESA CEO Svetlick Flores also confirmed with the newsroom that it is not part of the operation and no fines would be issued.

Malta has been facing its own challenges with dangerous driving. More than eleven people have already died in road traffic accidents since the start of the year, and the number of casualties is also increasing.

Enforcement, however, remains a major challenge with speed cameras doing little to curb dangerous driving in Malta.

Should the cameras be installed?