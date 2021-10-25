Transport Malta To Take Action On Illegal Billboards Cropping Up Around The Island

Transport Malta has said that it will be taking action in relation to several small billboards that have cropped up across Malta and Gozo in recent weeks.

Images of the billboards sent to Lovin Malta show the billboards placed along several main roads in the country.

Last year, Lovin Malta had reported that similar billboards had been similarly placed at strategic locations around Malta despite not having been granted permission for them.

The billboards were erected by DK Advertising, with its CEO Daniel Orsini telling Lovin Malta that they were not illegal and had been approved by Transport Malta.

He referred this website to regulations, issued by Transport Malta on ‘Vehicle and pedestrian protective measures and other furniture’ on the basis of which Orsini claimed that the billboards were legal.