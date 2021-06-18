‘Traumatic’ Suicide Passage Given As Part Of Arabic O Level Leaves Students Shocked

An Arabic paragraph given as part of a translation section in a recent exam in Malta has left some students shocked due to the graphic nature of its content.

The paragraph, which formed part of Arabic O Levels taken by 15/16 year olds, detailed a father’s suicide note to his family, explaining how they had left him without any money and that he was going to kill himself now.

The translation was part of an exam on the 15th June this year, and saw students asked to translate it. The note read:

“My dear wife and children, I’m so sad I can’t live anymore, when you read this letter I’ll be dead, and you won’t see me anymore. I gave you a lot when I was young but now I’m older and you left me alone and poor without money, therefore, I’ll leave this life and die.

Maybe I’ll find another different life. Maybe I’ll be happy there. Maybe I’ll live with poor people like me. I love you. Bye.

Then he ate the poison, then slept in his bed, and the next day he wakes up happy and his wife calls him and he laughs, his children call him and he laughs.”