Traumatised Husband Of Killed Tunisian Woman Still In Hospital Days After Horrific Xemxija Crash

The husband of a Tunisian woman who lost her life in a traffic accident on Sunday is still recovering in hospital days after the night that changed his life forever.

The woman, a 30-year-old who is believed to have been on holiday in Malta with her husband, was crossing the road when a Mercedes Benz C350 driven by 42-year-old Maltese man from Mellieħa struck her, TVM reported.

The man was besides his wife as she lost her life.

Witnesses on the scene described the husband’s cries of despair and pain after seeing his wife lying dead on the ground.

“By then, I could hear the screams, the hysterical screams and I started to realise that the lump in front of the car, in a puddle, was the body of a woman. We kept moving so as not to block the road but also because my wife, who had also realised what had happened, urged me to move on so that the kids in car, who were by then coming face to face with the lady on the ground, maybe do not see her,” said one witness.

“I turned into the first spot where I could stop the car, as my eldest daughter persistently asked: ‘Why is the man screaming?'”