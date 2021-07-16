Travellers Arriving From Malta Will Need To Undergo COVID-19 Test, Sicily Confirms After Day Of Confusion 

Passengers landing in Sicily from Malta will be obliged to undergo a swab test for COVID-19, irrespective of whether or not they have been vaccinated, the region has confirmed.

The new requirement was outlined in a decree by the Sicilian regional government on Wednesday, however, it was contradicted by the Italian embassy in Malta.

The embassy told the Times of Malta that the new requirement would only apply to unvaccinated travellers, resulting in considerable confusion among the general public.

People arriving in Sicily this morning also declared that they had not been tested and had entered the country as expected.