Travellers From The US Run Into Trouble As Malta Not Yet Listed On ‘Hassle Free’ COVID-19 Travel App

An app meant to provide ‘hassle free’ travel solution for American travellers may not be launching in time to avoid causing confusion amongst passengers travelling to Malta next month.

In just four days time, travellers from America will be required to show proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate before being allowed to enter Malta, with the app meant to help with the documentation process.

The agreement signed between Malta Tourism Authority and VeriFLY on 23rd July is meant to ‘secure peace of mind’ for passengers coming from the United States by providing the opportunity for travellers to verify their wellness and streamline documentation through an app.

However, Malta has not yet been listed on the app, meaning travellers are unable to check what requirements are needed to enter and whether their documents are valid or not.