Travellers From The US Run Into Trouble As Malta Not Yet Listed On ‘Hassle Free’ COVID-19 Travel App
An app meant to provide ‘hassle free’ travel solution for American travellers may not be launching in time to avoid causing confusion amongst passengers travelling to Malta next month.
In just four days time, travellers from America will be required to show proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate before being allowed to enter Malta, with the app meant to help with the documentation process.
The agreement signed between Malta Tourism Authority and VeriFLY on 23rd July is meant to ‘secure peace of mind’ for passengers coming from the United States by providing the opportunity for travellers to verify their wellness and streamline documentation through an app.
However, Malta has not yet been listed on the app, meaning travellers are unable to check what requirements are needed to enter and whether their documents are valid or not.
As of 1st August, health authorities will require all passengers from the US to present a ‘CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card’. The requirement comes following a spike in cases caused by the spread of the highly-infectious Delta variant.
However, with each state administering different versions of vaccine certificates, travellers are still unsure what documents are considered valid just days before scheduled flights.
A spokesperson from the MTA assured Lovin Malta that Malta will be added to the VeriFLY app by 31st July or 2nd August and that passengers from states that fall under Annex A will be allowed to travel to the country, given that they provide the right documentation via the app.
However, with the 1st August deadline fast approaching, it doesn’t leave much time for American travellers to get all necessary documents in order.
Those who do travel from the US to Malta without the appropriate documentation will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period pay at their own expense.
What do you make of this? Let us know below