Travellers Land In Malta To Find Hour-Long Queues That Are Difficult To Socially Distance In

Travellers arriving in Malta today were surprised and concerned at the amount of people they were forced to wait near as authorities worked their way through a number of checks at the airport.

One traveller who arrived in Malta from Italy, Yuliia Shebeko, couldn’t understand why she was being told to keep social distancing while surrounded by waiting people.

“In the airport we had to submit paper forms regards COVID-19, and waited an hour in queue along with hundreds of other people in the baggage claim area as our COVID-19 documents were being checked,” she told Lovin Malta.

“This is ridiculous – the forms are online everywhere else. And the social distancing rules do not make any sense, not when all tourists spend one hour in a queue like this.”

Aside from this, she said she spent over an hour waiting for a health check.

Malta’s airports have had to deal with an influx of tourists recently, with logistical issues making social distancing practically impossible.