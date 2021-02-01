Tributes Pour In After Sunta Tal-Għarb, Beloved Gozitan Religious Devotee, Passes Away

An elderly Gozitan woman known for her dedication to religious icons has died, leading to several emotional tributes from Maltese and Gozitans alike.

Sunta Apap, known as Sunta tal-Għarb and for her devotion to Madonna ta’ Pinu and the faith healer Frenċ tal-Għarb, is being remembered for her patience, sagely advice and patronage.

“How I wish I could hug you for the last time, Sunt,” said one well-wisher. “Rest in peace because you had so much patience with us, especially with us Maltese who would come up to Gozo and get you out of the house to open the door to Frenċ’s home.”

The page Malta, News, Photos and People, as well as the Għarb Local Council, also sent heartfelt tributes to Sunta on her passing.