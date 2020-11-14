Tributes Pour In For Alan Galea, Young Victim Of Mġarr Collision

19-year-old Mosta resident Alan Galea has been identified as the victim of the harrowing head-on collision in Mġarr that took place yesterday night. Galea was accompanied by an 18-year-old man when the collision took place. He is currently fighting for his life. The Mġarr United Football Nursery, where Galea momentarily trained, offered their condolences.

“Everyone at Mġarr United Football Nursery is deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of former youth team player Alan Galea,” the nursery wrote. “The committee and coaches would like to send its deepest condolences to all his family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.” The other driver involved in the accident is a 35-year-old man from Mġarr. The extent of his injuries is still unknown. The Soċjeta Piroteknika Ħmistax T’Awwissu also paid tribute to Galea.

“This morning we were shocked by the news that Alan Galea passed away. We offer our condolences to his family in this difficult moment,” the organisation wrote/ “God grant him eternal rest.” Many of Galea’s friends and relatives also took to Facebook to pay tribute to him.