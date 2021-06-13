Tributes Pour In For Dingli Bishop Who Spent Over 60 Years Serving The Church In Brazil

A Maltese bishop who served in Brazil for over 60 years is being remembered for his dedication to spreading the Gospel in rural areas.

Mgr Walter Michael Ebejer – who is the brother of author Francis Ebejer – died at the age of 91, the Archdiocese of Curitiba said yesterday.

Ebejer, who was the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of União da Vitóri in Brazil, had been hospitalised last Thursday before passing away on Friday.