Tributes Pour In For Maltese Literature Pioneer Oliver Friggieri Who Died Aged 73

One of Malta’s most celebrated literary critics, novelist and poet Oliver Friggieri has passed away at the age of 73.

His family took to Facebook to announce his passing.

Friggeri will be remembered as a champion of Maltese literature epitomised by his most famous works, the 1986 novel Fil-Parlament Ma Jikbrux Fjuri, which was released during the tumultuous political war in the 1980s.

He was also one of the co-founders of the children’s magazine Is-Sagħtar and the local publishing house Klabb Kotba Maltin.

Friggieri received a Bachelor of Arts in Maltese, Italian and Philosophy in 1968 and then a Masters in 1975. He began his career teaching Maltese and Philosophy in secondary school before moving to teach Maltese at the University of Malta.

In 1988 he was appointed Head of the Department of Maltese and remained as such until 2002.

He is also the author of several books ranging from literary criticism to literary biographies and poems.

Many have taken to Facebook to paid tribute to the late literary critic including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

