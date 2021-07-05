Trolls Are Hounding People Sharing Edward Mercieca’s Rant On ‘Bullshit’ Restrictions, Arts Lobbyist Warns

“Unfortunately, it just came to my knowledge that there were people from the 500+ who shared [Mercieca’s] interview with Times of Malta who have been temporarily blocked on Facebook,” Debono said. “We know of around 24 already.”

An organised trolling campaign is underway to ensure people who shared a rant by renowned theatre producer Edward Mercieca get blocked from Facebook, arts and entertainment lobbyist Howard Keith Debono has warned.

“We’re aware of numerous trolls whose sole aim is to divert the attention of our message & might go as far as report our members for fighting for their rights. Truly unbelievable!”



At an arts protest last weekend, Mercieca, who is renowned for his Panto Dames, blasted the current COVID-19 restrictions on his sector as “discriminatory”.

He also dismissed as “utter bullshit” the government’s recent olive brach announcement that events of more than 100 people can take place so long as all guests are in a bubble of at least 100 people.

“You’ll need a massive space or that. We’re not stupid, and the worst thing is that they’re insulting our intelligence and think that we’re stupid,” he said.



Mercieca’s rant went viral, with several people praising him for not mincing his words.

Since the protest, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that standing events could return after the Santa Marija public holiday on 15th August.

Do you think Malta should speed up its reopening plan?