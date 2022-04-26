Truck Driver Assaults Qala Mayor, Tells Him ‘You Are On Our Case’

The mayor of a Gozitan town has said he was attacked by a truck driver working for a developer working in his locality.

Mayor Paul Buttigieg, who is known to be outspoken in his defence of the nearby Ħondoq Bay as well as nearby areas against any development, recounted the incident, which left him with minor injuries.

“The mayor has been attacked by an employee of a well known Gozitan developer,” his page posted on social media.

“Buttigieg was reviewing cleaning works in the locality when a truck driver shot out of a truck and assaulted him physically, shouting at him and telling him “int imqabbad magħna” (you are on our case).”

“This unprovoked attack resulted in minor injuries. The mayor has reported this to the police.”

The post went on to criticise the “cowboys” who think they can do whatever they want on the sister island – however, Buttigieg said he would not give up the fight.

“This attack is further proof that some cowboys think they own Gozo and do not even want us to protest against the way they are ruining it. I am not going to lose heart and will continue standing up against the destruction of Ħondoq, Qala and Gozo.”